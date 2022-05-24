UPDATE: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, gunman also dead

UPDATE (WKOW) -- ABC News is reporting, per Texas Department of Public Safety, 19 children and two teachers died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas DPS also confirmed the shooter's grandmother was killed at a different location.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 15 are dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Abbott made a statement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Abbot said 14 students have died and so has one teacher. Abbott confirms the 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Ramos, is dead. Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and Abbott said he shot his grandmother before entering the school.
Abbott said law enforcement is working to learn more on the suspect, his motives and the weapons used.
"Bottom line is this, however, and that is when parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends," Abbott said. "And there are families who are in mourning right now. And the state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."
Two responding officers were also injured, but are expected to survive.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter he will "speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House."
TEXAS (WKOW) — At least two children are dead following a shooting at a Texas elementary school, ABC News reports.
Staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital told ABC News two children died of presumed gunshot wounds. The hospital received 13 children from Robb Elementary School, two of which have since been transferred to San Antonio and another is pending transfer.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooting outside of Robb Elementary School around 12:17 p.m. local time.
Uvalde Police Department reports the shooter is in custody as of 1 p.m. local time. ABC News is reporting the shooter is dead.
University Health in San Antonio, is treating two patients: a child whose condition is unknown and a 66-year-old woman in critical condition.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.