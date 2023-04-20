UPDATE: 2 cats die in Lodi house fire that was caused by lightning strike

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two cats died after a lightning strike caused a home fire in Lodi Wednesday morning, according to the Lodi Area Fire Department.
A news release said firefighters were called to a home on Chestnut Street at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A employee from a bank down the road saw the smoke coming from the home and alerted authorities, according to a Lodi Fire Chief Nate Sievers.
Emergency crews from the police department and EMS were the first on the scene, and they immediately started evacuating the home while firefighters set up for the attack. Crews from three other fire departments responded to assist.
Fire officials said flames spread from the western side of the home to the attic and roof due to a blowing gas meter that was feeding the fire. The gas was eventually cut off and crews extinguished the fire.
The family was able to safely exit the home. A pet rabbit was rescued, but Sievers said two cats died due in the fire.
According to the release, a further investigation showed the fire was the result of a lightning strike from late morning storms.
"Lightning stuck the side of the home and gas meter which ignited and significantly increased the speed and spread of the fire on the outside of the home and complicated the fire attack," said the release.
Chestnut Street was closed for several hours Wednesday as fire crews worked to salvage the scene.