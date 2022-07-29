UPDATE: 2 runaway teens found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The two teens have been found safe, according to an update by the Baraboo Police Department.
BARABOO (WKOW) — The Baraboo Police Department is searching for two runaway teens.
According to a Facebook post by Baraboo police, Angelina Abeita, 15, and Jason Cook, 16, were last seen Tuesday. They are currently listed as runaways.
Police believe they are not in any danger, but their families are concerned for their welfare.
If you have seen Angelina or Jason, contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895.