UPDATE: 3 injured after crash on WIS HWY 213 near Evansville

UPDATE (WKOW) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on WIS HWY 213 near Evansville Monday.
Rock County Communication received a call around 11 a.m. Monday reporting a crash between at least two vehicles with possible injuries on WIS HWY 213 NB/SB at County HWY M.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department, and fire and medical crews from Evansville, Footville and Janesville responded to the crash.
Investigators said a 70-year old Evansville man was driving a black 2015 Chevy Cruze southbound on County HWY M and didn't stop at the stop sign. The car then went into the intersection and hit a red 2018 Kia Forte. A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both of Janesville, were in the Kia.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported all lanes of WIS HWY 213 NB/SB were closed for about three hours due to the incident.
The sheriff's office reported all three were taken to hospitals in Janesville. According to officials, the 70-year-old man received a serious head injury but listed in stable condition. And the two teens received minor injuries.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the 70-year-old man will be cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to fasten seatbelt.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
