UPDATE: 5 people taken into custody after crashing vehicle, running into Madison movie theater

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department said five people were taken into custody following an incident on the Beltline and a Madison business Wednesday night.
Sgt. Livia Novitzke said at about 6 p.m. a rollover crash was reported on the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Mineral Point Road.
According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the crashed vehicle was a stolen silver sedan. Five people were in the car and ran into Marcus Point Cinema.
The theater reportedly closed early while police responded.
All five people were taken into custody.
A 27 News crew on scene counted 18 squad cars, a SWAT officer and ambulance at the scene.
Kelsey Sutton told 27 News she went to the theatre to see a movie just after 7 p.m. and saw more than a dozen police cars.
"So I was like let me call to make sure the theatre is actually open. We called and they told us they were going on lockdown. As we sat there, we saw quite a few more cars pull up. Slowly people came out in groups of two, four... there was a group of 17 that came out at one time," Sutton said.
