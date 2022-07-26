UPDATE: 8-month-old dies after semi crashes into home in Winnebago County

UPDATE (WKOW) — Authorities say an eight-month-old baby died after a semi crashed into a Winnebago County home.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the child died inside the home.
The driver of the semi has been identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says he was minorly injured in the crash.
VINLAND, Wis. (WKOW/WBAY) — A semi-truck went off of I-41 and crashed in a Winnebago County home Monday.
Our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY, reported it happened at about 6 p.m. The Winnebago Sheriff's Office said the semi was going south on I-41 when it went off the highway, across a frontage road and struck the home on Green Valley Road, just north of Oshkosh.
The sheriff's office said this is a significant crash and it will take time for the investigation and reconstruction.
No information on deaths or injuries has been released. The sheriff's office said in a statement; "Please keep the friends and families of those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”