UPDATE: 86-year-old Kenosha man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Badillo was found safe Sunday evening, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.
KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police Department is searching for Robert Badillo.
The 86-year-old man has brown eyes, partially gray short hair, is 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.
He was last seen Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. Badillo was driving northbound on Sheridan Road/Hwy 32 leaving the City of Kenosha.
It is unknown where Badillo was driving to. However, he mentioned that he was checking his tire for low air, so police say he may be in or around gas stations.
Badillo was last seen wearing a red ballcap, a brown button up shirt, a black Carhartt-style jacket and blue jeans.
Authorities say he is driving a 2013 blue Chevy Cruze, with Wisconsin license plate 114-PVB.
If you have seen Badillo, you're asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5200.