UPDATE: 88-year-old missing man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Raymond Rast has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
(WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man who left his north central Wisconsin home Wednesday morning and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
In the alert, the Neenah Police Department reported Raymond Rast left his home on S. Matthias St. in Appleton around 8 a.m.
He is driving a 2015 grey Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plate 602YKK.
Authorities describe Rast as 6-feet-tall and 196 lbs. with brown eyes and short white hair that's thinning. It is unknown what he is wearing, but police note he has a slight limp and poor balance.