 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: A lanes of Highway 19 open after crash that injures two

  • Updated
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 19 are now open.

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin Highway 19 from Kingsley Road to Wipperfurth Road due to a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m.

A vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole and rolled over, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Department official. 

Two individuals were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WisDOT estimates that the road will be clear within 2 hours.

Tags

Recommended for you