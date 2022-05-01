UPDATE: A lanes of Highway 19 open after crash that injures two

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 19 are now open.
WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin Highway 19 from Kingsley Road to Wipperfurth Road due to a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m.
A vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole and rolled over, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Department official.
Two individuals were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WisDOT estimates that the road will be clear within 2 hours.