UPDATE: Adams County teen found safe

UPDATE: A missing teenager has been located.
According to an update from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Jared Anderson has been located and is safe.
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.
Officers say 15-year-old Jared Anderson was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in the town of Dell Prairie.
He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, blue track pants and Nike shoes.
If you've seen him, you should call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.