 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Adams County teen found safe

  • Updated
Jared Anderson missing teenager

UPDATE: A missing teenager has been located. 

According to an update from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Jared Anderson has been located and is safe. 

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Officers say 15-year-old Jared Anderson was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in the town of Dell Prairie.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, blue track pants and Nike shoes.

If you've seen him, you should call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304. 

Tags

Recommended for you