UPDATE: Alders host meeting to discuss permanent men's homeless shelter

UPDATE (WKOW) -- City alders gathered feedback Monday night on the proposed homeless shelter on the city's east side.
The city wants to build a permanent men's homeless shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive.
At the meeting Monday night, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says if approved, the shelter would be the city's first shelter built specifically to be a shelter. All previous locations have been church basements or buildings retrofitted to be shelters.
"We're not building a shelter for the sake of having people in a shelter," Rhodes-Conway said. "We're building a shelter so we can connect folks to the services and the housing that they need, and we can keep them alive in the meantime."
The Madison Common Council will vote on the shelter proposal Tuesday night.
********
MADISON (WKOW) — Two Madison alders are hosting a community meeting Monday night to discuss the city's permanent men's homeless shelter plan.
Alders Syed Abbas and Gary Halverson are set to host the meeting. The proposed shelter on city-owned land is near neighborhoods Alder Halverson represents.
At the time of the announcement, Halverson and Abbas said they support the project but felt that he and others should have been notified of the location decision and included in the public unveiling of the proposal by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
If you'd like to participate in the meeting, it starts at 6:30 p.m. and is virtual. You can register here.