UPDATE: All lanes now open on US 51 at I-39/90 after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic are now open on US 51 at I-39/90.
All of the southbound lanes closed for around 40 minutes while authorities responded to a crash.
______________________________________________________________
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) – All southbound lanes on US 51 at I-39/90 are closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 8:49 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be closed for several hours.