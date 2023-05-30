 Skip to main content
UPDATE: All lanes now open on US 51 at I-39/90 after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic are now open on US 51 at I-39/90.

All of the southbound lanes closed for around 40 minutes while authorities responded to a crash.

______________________________________________________________

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) – All southbound lanes on US 51 at I-39/90 are closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 8:49 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding.

WisDOT expects the roadway to be closed for several hours.