Update: All lanes of Beltline now open

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open after a crash at Park Street, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MADISON (WKOW) — The center lanes of the westbound Beltline are closed due to a crash at Park Street, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 4:39 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff's Department is responding.
511 cameras show at least two vehicles stopped in the roadway. The map also indicates slow downs leading up to the crash.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within an hour.