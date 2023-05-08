 Skip to main content
UPDATE: All lanes of eastbound WIS 19 near DeForest now open

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 19 eastbound are closed near DeForest due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at 11:25 a.m. Monday at I-39 southbound and I-90/94 eastbound.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding. 

WisDOT expects the closure to last around one hour. A Dane County Dispatcher was not immediately available to comment on the crash. 

This is a developing story. 

