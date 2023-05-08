UPDATE: All lanes of eastbound WIS 19 near DeForest now open

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 19 eastbound are closed near DeForest due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at 11:25 a.m. Monday at I-39 southbound and I-90/94 eastbound.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.
WisDOT expects the closure to last around one hour. A Dane County Dispatcher was not immediately available to comment on the crash.
This is a developing story.