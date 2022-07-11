 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: All lanes of I-39/90 NB near Deerfield reopen after rollover crash

  • Updated
Ambulance

Emergency ambulance

 MGN

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 northbound near Deerfield following a rollover crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the scene was cleared at about 10:15 p.m., more than three hours after the crash was first reported.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said minor injuries were reported.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39/90 Northbound at County Highway BN are closed due to a rollover crash, Dane County Dispatch officials say.

Dispatch originally received reports of a car that had flipped on the interstate at 6:55 p.m. They said injuries have been reported.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department and Deer Grove EMS have responded and are on scene. 

This is a developing story.