UPDATE: All lanes of I-39/90 NB near Deerfield reopen after rollover crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 northbound near Deerfield following a rollover crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the scene was cleared at about 10:15 p.m., more than three hours after the crash was first reported.
Wisconsin State Patrol officials said minor injuries were reported.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39/90 Northbound at County Highway BN are closed due to a rollover crash, Dane County Dispatch officials say.
Dispatch originally received reports of a car that had flipped on the interstate at 6:55 p.m. They said injuries have been reported.
The Cottage Grove Fire Department and Deer Grove EMS have responded and are on scene.
This is a developing story.