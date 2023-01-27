State Patrol: 85 vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash, 21 hurt

UPDATE (WKOW) — Wisconsin State Patrol reports 85 vehicles were involved in a crash that closed I-39/90 between Beloit and Janesville for over eight hours.
According to State Patrol, 21 people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit have reopened after a large pileup earlier in the day.
The southbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m. Friday. About 45 minutes later, the northbound lanes reopened.
BELOIT (WKOW) — All lanes of I-39/90 are closed near Beloit because of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. State Patrol told 27 News "up to 50 cars are involved."
The Rock County Sheriff's Office on Facebook asked drivers to avoid the area. The office said its personnel are "currently handling several multiple-vehicle accidents and subsequent pileups."
The State Patrol said they believe snow, ice and whiteout conditions were a factor in the initial crash.
Beloit Memorial Hospital officials told 27 News' Rockford affiliate that 27 patients from the crash are in their care. Injuries reported to the hospital are head, neck and shoulder pain. No further information on injuries or patient conditions was immediately available.
The hospital said they won't be receiving anymore patients. Medical personnel were told that all patients have been recovered from the scene.
The first patient arrived around 1:40 p.m., an hour after the crash happened.
The stretch of I-39/90 is closed from County Road S to WIS 11 West / Avalon Road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It's about a seven-mile-long closure.
For detours, drivers traveling north should get off at exit 183 then go south to HWY BT, west to HWY G, north to HWY 11 then east back to I-39/90.
For southbound drivers, Exit at HWY 11, go west to HWY G, South to HWY S then north back to I-39/90.
State patrol and other law enforcement agencies are assisting cars involved, investigating the crash and working to clear the road.
Don Driscoll, with Beloit Transit, confirmed to 27 News that they are sending a bus to help assist in the crash. 27 News' Rockford affiliate reports 21 people took the bus to Beloit Memorial Hospital to shelter from cold temperatures. No one on the bus was hurt in the crash.
WisDOT 511 cameras are showing severe backups.
This is a developing story that will be updated.