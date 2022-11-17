 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon into Early Evening...

Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move across portions of
central and southern Wisconsin this afternoon through the evening.
These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy
surfaces and elevated surfaces. Widespread travel problems are
not anticipated. However, use caution when traveling as heavier
snow showers can reduce visibility below 1 mile at times and can
result in slick road conditions especially on elevated roadways,
bridges, and overpasses.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media
outlet, for further statements or updates from the National
Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-39 near Poynette open after 'series of crashes'

  • Updated
i-39 crashs
Courtesy: WisDOT

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Southbound lanes of I-39 near Poynette have reopened following a series of crashes Thursday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., just the northbound lanes are impacted by the closure. 

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers of icy conditions.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A "series of crashes" have caused a major closure on I-39 near Poynette Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked, northbound and southbound, on I-39 at County CS.

WisDOT said the crashes were reported at about 4 a.m. 

Wisconsin State Patrol said the area is very slick Thursday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 