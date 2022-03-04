 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds becoming westerly behind the front 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 90/94 are now open

  • Updated
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Interstate 90/94 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 are closed due to a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. and is near the off ramp to US 12.

The Wisconsin State Patrol are responding to the incident.

To detour around this crash, go south on US 12, then east on HWY 33 back to I-90/94.

WisDOT expects the road to be closed for around two hours.

