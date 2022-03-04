UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 90/94 are now open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Interstate 90/94 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 are closed due to a crash Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. and is near the off ramp to US 12.
The Wisconsin State Patrol are responding to the incident.
To detour around this crash, go south on US 12, then east on HWY 33 back to I-90/94.
WisDOT expects the road to be closed for around two hours.