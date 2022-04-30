UPDATE: All lanes of US 12 are now open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 12 are now open.
At least one person was injured in the crash, according to a Dane County Communications official.
MADISON (WKOW) -- All eastbound Beltline lanes are closed between Verona Road and Fish Hatchery Road because of a crash at Todd Drive, according to Dane County Communications.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday and initially closed the two leftmost eastbound lanes.
Dane County Communications said the additional lane closures are to aid with cleanup.
WisDOT expects the incident to be cleared within the next two hours.