UPDATE: All lanes of US 12 now open after crash near Jefferson

UPDATE (WKOW) — All roads of US 12 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
JEFFERSON (WKOW) — All lanes of US 12 are closed at County Road G due to a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m., and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is responding. An official with the sheriff's office said two cars are involved and one person is hurt.
WisDOT expects the roads to be open within two hours.