UPDATE: All lanes of US 14 have been reopened after Friday evening crash

  • Updated
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 have been reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 are currently closed at Highway A due to a crash.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

According to Dane County Dispatch, there was a single vehicle roll-over, and fire and EMS were sent to the crash as a precaution. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Department is handling the incident.

WisDOT expects the lanes to be cleared within 2 hours.

This is a developing story.

