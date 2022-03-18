UPDATE: All lanes of US 14 have been reopened after Friday evening crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 have been reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 14 are currently closed at Highway A due to a crash.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
According to Dane County Dispatch, there was a single vehicle roll-over, and fire and EMS were sent to the crash as a precaution.
The Dane County Sheriff's Department is handling the incident.
WisDOT expects the lanes to be cleared within 2 hours.
This is a developing story.