Update: All lanes of US 51 now open

UPDATE (WKOW) — US 51 is now open following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MADISON (WKOW) — The three left lanes of US 51 northbound are closed at WIS 30 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident.
A Dane County Sheriff Office spokesperson was unable to immediately provide more information.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within an hour.
This is a developing story that will be updated.