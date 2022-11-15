 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: All lanes of US 51 now open

  • Updated
  • 0
51 crash near wis 30

UPDATE (WKOW) — US 51 is now open following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MADISON (WKOW) — The three left lanes of US 51 northbound are closed at WIS 30 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is handling the incident.

A Dane County Sheriff Office spokesperson was unable to immediately provide more information. 

WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within an hour.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 