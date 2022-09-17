UPDATE: All lanes of WIS 19 now open after crash near Marshall

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 19 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MARSHALL (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 19 near CTY TT are closed due to a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
A Dane County Dispatch official said that the crash was between a car and a tractor around 4:10 p.m.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding, and EMS and fire crews are on scene.
The official said there is no report of injuries at this time.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be open within two hours.