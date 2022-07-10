UPDATE: All lanes of WIS HWY 60 near Hartford reopened after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of westbound and eastbound traffic on WIS HWY 60 have reopened.
The department reported the incident was cleared at 6:15 p.m.
WIS HWY 60 between Resthaven Road and Goodland Road was closed for over two hours, due to the crash.
HARTFORD (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS HWY 60 closed west of Hartford due to a two-vehicle crash Sunday.
Dodge County dispatch received a call about the crash around 4 p.m.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Hartford Police Department are responding to the incident.
Fire and EMS officials were called to the scene.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of westbound and eastbound traffic are closed on WIS HWY 60 between Resthaven Road and Goodland Road.
This is a developing story.