UPDATE: All lanes open on I-39/90/94 after crash near Windsor

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to WISDOT, all lanes of traffic are reopen after a crash on I-39/90/94 Sunday.
The department reported the incident was cleared around 2:30 p.m. Lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up for about four-and-a-half hours due to the crash.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash on I-39/90/94 at WIS 19 involving a semi and passenger vehicles.
According to state patrol, injuries were reported the conditions are unknown at this time.
In an update from WISDOT, at 1:15 p.m. southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 at US 51 lanes remain closed between WIS 19 and US 51. Traffic queues are in excess of 6 miles. All northbound lanes are open.
WINDSOR (WKOW) -- Crews are responding to a crash near Windsor south of DeForest on I-39/90/94 at WIS 19.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT), Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash that happened just before 10 a.m. on I-39/90/94 at WIS 19.
WISDOT reported the southbound lanes are closed due to the crash, traffic queues are in excess of 3 miles for both directions, and the blockage is expected to last over two hours.
WISDOT traffic camera is showing traffic being rerouted and the department suggests the alternate route of southbound lanes take WIS 19 eastbound to US 51 southbound to I-39/90/94 southbound, and the reverse for northbound lanes.
This story is developing.