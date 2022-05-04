 Skip to main content
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 19 following multicar crash

  • Updated
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes on westbound WIS 19 have reopened following a multi car crash. 

The left lane of the roadway was closed for just under two hours while authorities responded to the crash. 

DE FOREST (WKOW) -- The left lane of westbound Wisconsin Highway 19 is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on WIS 19 at US 51. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.

The official said that injuries have been reported.

WisDOT expects the lanes to be clear within an hour.

Tags

