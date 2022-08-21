UPDATE: All southbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 due to crash near Windsor

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash on I-39/90/94 at US 51 involving a semi and passenger vehicles.
According to state patrol, injuries were reported the conditions are unknown at this time.
WINDSOR (WKOW) -- Crews are responding to a crash near Windsor south of DeForest on I-39/90/94 at US 51.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT), Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a crash that happened just before 10 a.m. on I-39/90/94 at US 51.
WISDOT reported the southbound lanes are closed due to the crash, traffic queues are in excess of 3 miles for both directions, and the blockage is expected to last over two hours.
WISDOT traffic camera is showing traffic being rerouted and the department suggests the alternate route of southbound lanes take WIS 19 eastbound to US 51 southbound to I-39/90/94 southbound, and the reverse for northbound lanes.
This story is developing.