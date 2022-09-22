UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, 17-year-old girl found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Laniyah Hampton has been found. The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to the Wisconsin Clearinghouse for missing persons.
Madison police say Laniyah is safe and they are no longer looking for either of Paul Williams III's vehicles, although Williams has not been located.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl after her mother reported her missing and said she was potentially in "imminent danger."
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police received the mother's call early Thursday morning. MPD is now listing Laniyah R. Hampton as missing and endangered.
Lisko said Hampton's last known location was in the area of John Q. Hammons Drive on Madison's far west side near Middleton.
Lisko said MPD believes Hampton may be with 36-year-old Paul Williams III. Police say Williams has a fully extraditable warrant for his arrest, and is also being looked for as a part of this investigation, according to Lisko. MPD says Williams is also known to visit the Beloit and Janesville areas.
Lisko said Williams is thought to be walking on crutches, and may be with Hampton in the area of John Q. Hammons Drive on Madison's far west side near Middleton. Williams is described as 6'6" and 244 lbs. so he is "likely to stand out."
Williams is known to drive a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu bearing Wisconsin plate AMP7217 and a 2009 silver Chrysler Aspen bearing Wisconsin plate AMF3144, according to the incident report.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Hampton or Williams, contact Dane County Dispatch at 608-255-2345. If you see either of them, MPD asks that you don't approach them and immediately contact law enforcement.