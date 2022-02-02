 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Authorities confirm child death investigation is for infant

UPDATE (WKOW) — Madison Police told 27 News the child whose death is being investigated was nine-months-old. 

According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the Special Victims Unit has been assigned to the case. 

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting autopsy results. 

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating the death of a child which took place Monday night. 

According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers dispatched to an apartment building near the intersection of Tree Lane and E Oakbridge Way around 7:42 p.m. for a report of an injured child. The child died. 

Fryer said an autopsy has been scheduled for later in the week. An investigation into the child's death is active and ongoing. 

