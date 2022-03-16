UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died following Raymond Road crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — Authorities have identified the driver who died after a crash on Raymond Road Tuesday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Anthony Koger III, 24, of Madison.
Preliminary results from a forensic exam confirm he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
His death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
MADISON (WKOW) — A man has died after a Tuesday crash on Raymond Road near Gilbert Road.
According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the single vehicle crash took place around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The 24-year-old driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the hospital.
Witnesses reportedly told police the car was speeding when it left the road and went airborne, striking a tree and catching fire.
A Madison Fire Department spokesperson told 27 News witnesses tried to pull the driver from the car but couldn't. Eventually firefighters were able to pull the driver from the burning car.
While assisting, a witness's vehicle was rear-ended by another driver.
Fryer said traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and states the investigation is still active.