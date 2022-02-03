UPDATE: Authorities injure suspect while trying to make arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into authorities injuring a suspect during an arrest attempt Thursday.
According to spokesperson Elise Schaffer, state and local law enforcement were working to make an arrest when shots were fired. It is unclear who fired the gun and how the suspect was injured. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Schaffer said Sheriff's Office personnel were not involved in the incident.
Anyone that may have witnessed the incident are asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900
MADISON (WKOW) — MPD has confirmed that an "officer involved critical incident" took place on Madison's east side Thursday morning.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the incident took place at the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Blvd around 8:20 a.m. According to an incident report, the incident involves agents with the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Fryer said MPD was assisting DCI agents with an investigation when the incident took place. No Madison officers fired their weapons.
Dane County Dispatch could not confirm any information about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.