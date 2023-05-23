UPDATE: Barn fire extinguished in Columbus, highway reopened

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Deputy Fire Chief Jerrod Fox says the barn fire in Columbus is out and Highway 16/State Road 60 has reopened.
Fox also told 27 News the firefighter who was taken to the hospital wasn't feeling well at the scene. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
********
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- One firefighter was taken to the hospital after a barn fire in Columbus Tuesday night.
The fire started just after 5 p.m. in a barn along Highway 16/State Road 60.
Jerrod Fox, the deputy chief of the Columbus Fire Department, told 27 News the highway was closed from just outside of Columbus going east to Highway TT.
Fox said the firefighter was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital for further evaluation.
The barn was full of hay, but no livestock.
Fox said the fire was caused by embers from an earlier controlled burn. He said crews more than 40,000 gallons on the fire.