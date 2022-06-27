 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Beltline crash causing traffic delays near Monona cleared

  • Updated
Beltline crash - 6/27

UPDATE (WKOW) — A one-vehicle crash that held up traffic near Monona has been cleared. 

The the left westbound lane of US 12/18, beyond US 51/Stoughton Road, was closed for about 45 minutes while authorities responded. 

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A one-vehicle crash on the Beltline is holding up traffic near Monona Monday morning.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the left westbound lane of US 12/18, beyond US 51/Stoughton Road, is blocked.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

