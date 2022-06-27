UPDATE: Beltline crash causing traffic delays near Monona cleared

UPDATE (WKOW) — A one-vehicle crash that held up traffic near Monona has been cleared.
The the left westbound lane of US 12/18, beyond US 51/Stoughton Road, was closed for about 45 minutes while authorities responded.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A one-vehicle crash on the Beltline is holding up traffic near Monona Monday morning.
An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the left westbound lane of US 12/18, beyond US 51/Stoughton Road, is blocked.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding.
