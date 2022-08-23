UPDATE: Body found near Memorial Union UW-Madison student

MADISON (WKOW) - A source with knowledge of the situation told 27 News a body found in Lake Mendota Friday near the Memorial Union was a UW-Madison student.
The source also confirmed the cause of death was suicide. The source said the victim was an international student.
Authorities Friday identified the body as a man. A representative of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office and a UW-Police spokesperson Tuesday declined any further comment.
UPDATE (WKOW) — The UW-Madison Police Department says foul play isn't suspected after the body of a man was found floating on Lake Mendota Friday morning.
UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said someone called 911 at about 6:10 a.m. to report what they believed to be a body near UW Memorial Union.
He said officers from UWPD, Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Madison Fire Department, responded right away.
They were able to quickly determine the man was dead.
Lovicott said there was never a point when officers believed the community was in danger. He reiterated no foul play is suspected and said that it "appears to be a tragic accident."
The identity of the man will be released pending notification of family.
