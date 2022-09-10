 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Expecting a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall
today through Monday. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 5 inches
are likely, but locally higher amounts exceeding 5 inches
will be possible, especially where any persist rain bands
develop and occur over the same areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UPDATE: Cat killed in Madison apartment fire, several people displaced

  • Updated
Madison Apartment Fire
Courtesy: Greg Frank

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department says a cat was killed in a Saturday afternoon apartment fire that also displaced several people.

According to a news release, the fire at 233 North Thompson Drive was first reported around 5:00 p.m. The building appears to be The Meadows Apartments.

According to Justin Kern from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, volunteers have helped 36 people who were displaced, including eight children. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MFD says the building does not have an automatic fire sprinkler system.