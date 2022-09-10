UPDATE: Cat killed in Madison apartment fire, several people displaced

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department says a cat was killed in a Saturday afternoon apartment fire that also displaced several people.
According to a news release, the fire at 233 North Thompson Drive was first reported around 5:00 p.m. The building appears to be The Meadows Apartments.
According to Justin Kern from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, volunteers have helped 36 people who were displaced, including eight children.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MFD says the building does not have an automatic fire sprinkler system.