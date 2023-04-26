 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Chandler Lane in Sun Prairie has reopened

  • Updated
Sun Prairie police

UPDATE (WKOW) — Chandler Lane is now open, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking people to avoid a street on the city's north side. 

The agency is asking people avoid Chandler Lane because of "ongoing police activity." 

No further information about the police activity was immediately available. A Dane County dispatch official called it an "isolated incident." 

Authorities said they'll send out an alert when the area is back open. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more. 

