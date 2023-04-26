UPDATE: Chandler Lane in Sun Prairie has reopened

UPDATE (WKOW) — Chandler Lane is now open, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking people to avoid a street on the city's north side.
The agency is asking people avoid Chandler Lane because of "ongoing police activity."
No further information about the police activity was immediately available. A Dane County dispatch official called it an "isolated incident."
Authorities said they'll send out an alert when the area is back open.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.