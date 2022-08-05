UPDATE: Columbia County authorities arrest suspect in Madison battery, carjacking

UPDATE (WKOW) — Police arrested the man suspected of attacking a woman who was loading groceries into her car early Friday morning.
Columbia County Sheriff Todd Horn said Dane County investigators notified area jurisdictions about their search for the suspect in a 2013 Land Range Rover Evoque around 9 a.m.
By 10:30 a.m., the Sauk County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center notified Columbia County that they'd been in pursuit with the Land Rover, and it was on Highway 60 entering Columbia County.
Five minutes later, Horn said a sergeant saw the car on Highway 60 west of Lodi. A Lodi police officer attempted to stop the car, which led to a pursuit. Then, a second officer deployed a tire deflation device — it was successful, but the driver continued.
The car ended up on Highway 113, going back into Dane County.
Eventually, pursuit speeds slowed as the tires deflated, and the car spun out on Highway 113.
The suspect, now identified as Keewan Jamel Singleton, 34, of Middleton, tried to run but was taken into custody. Horn said he was booked into the Columbia County Jail for felony eluding, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and traffic offenses.
Horn said investigations are continuing in the city of Madison and Sauk County, and additional charges could come as a result.
MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was attacked while loading groceries into her vehicle early Friday morning.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Nakoosa Trail and Commercial Avenue around 7:45 a.m.
Fryer said a male suspect approached a woman and demanded she give him her keys. The woman refused and was "battered" by the suspect.
The suspect then took the woman's vehicle, backing into one of the two store employees who came to the woman's aid.
Both the woman and employee reported minor injuries, but were not taken the hospital.
Madison police are searching for a 2013 Land Range Rover Evoque with a license plate of JaneSP. If you see this vehicle, call 911.