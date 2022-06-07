UPDATE: Common Council passes vote to adopt Metro redesign plan

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council has passed the vote to adopt the Metro Transit redesign plan, with a vote 14 to 6 in favor.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite dozens of complaints and requests to slow down the process, the Madison Common Council is poised to move forward with Metro Transit's new bus route redesign.
At a Common Council meeting Tuesday night, several people spoke against the new redesign, claiming that it offers inequitable access to bus service across Madison.
City officials, however, argue that the redesign provides more equitable access to low income and disabled communities by offering more frequent access along major routes.
Mike Cechvala, transportation planner and lead for the project, says he thinks the plan is ready for approval.
"We hope that overall people find the bus system attractive and useful for them." Cechvala said. "With limited budget and competing needs, it's not really possible to have a perfect plan that fits everybody perfectly."
Over the course of several weeks, Cechvala and city planners have come up with several amendments to the design that he believes answers community complaints.
But others, like frequent bus rider and south side resident Barabara Bailly, think the process should be slowed down until an equity analysis is complete.
"I would not live here if there was not a bus. I would have to live downtown," Bailly said.
She believes the analysis will help ensure no one is left out.
"We still feel that as an entire South Side Madison, that we need to have some solidarity," Bailly said.
Cechvala says the equity analysis will take place once the plan is approved. He's confident it will go smoothly and that the amendments proposed will work.
"We've heard a lot about the redesign project, and we hope that the amendments address the vast majority of requests from people," Cechvala said.
If the plan is approved, it's scheduled to go into affect in June 2023.