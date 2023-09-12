UPDATE: Cottage Grove house considered total loss after fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire Tuesday in Cottage Grove.
According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, fire departments from Cottage Grove, Deerfield, McFarland, Stoughton and Sun Prairie as well as Deer Grove EMS responded to the blaze.
Multiple callers reported seeing flames coming from a house. The owner was not home at the time.
The house is considered a total loss with damages estimated to be $400,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but according to authorities it does not appear to be suspicious.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities on scene tell 27 News that everyone is accounted for and safe after a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Cross was on scene to help those affected by the fire.
COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) - A structure fire is backing up traffic in Cottage Grove Tuesday.
Cottage Grove firefighters are on the scene on HWY N between I-94 and Commerce Parkway. The fire department posted on its Facebook page that Hwy N is completely shut down in both directions.
Avoid the area, and find an alternative route.