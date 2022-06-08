UPDATE: County Highway MM reopen after body found south of Oregon

UPDATE (WKOW) -- County Highway MM south of County Highway A outside of Oregon is reopen.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- County Highway MM south of County Highway A outside of Oregon is closed in both directions due to a death investigation.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced the closure in a Twitter post Wednesday night.
CTH MM south of CTH A is currently closed in both directions for a fatality investigation. Please find an alternative route.— Dane County Sheriff’s Office (@DaneSheriff) June 9, 2022
Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer says a truck driver found a body on the side of the road around 5 p.m. Deputies are now canvassing the area, asking people who live nearby if they saw anything or have any security camera footage.
Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Schaffer said the road would remain closed for several more hours.
Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
Anyone who may have information about the death should contact the Dane County Communication Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Tips Line at 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.
