UPDATE: Crash on southbound I-39/90 cleared

  • Updated
I-39 / 90 crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — A crash on I-39/90/94 at County T has been cleared. 

The crash closed the right two southbound lanes for around thirty minutes. 

MADISON (WKOW) — There is a crash on southbound I-39/90 near exit 138. 

Dane County Communications told 27 News a call about the crash came in at 2:15 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash is impacting the three right lanes of I-39/90/94 at County T. Two of the right lanes are closed. 

The WisDOT 511 map shows traffic in that area is slowing down — with a backup past Lien Road at 2:35 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News as we learn more. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

