UPDATE: Crash on southbound I-39/90 cleared

UPDATE (WKOW) — A crash on I-39/90/94 at County T has been cleared.
The crash closed the right two southbound lanes for around thirty minutes.
MADISON (WKOW) — There is a crash on southbound I-39/90 near exit 138.
Dane County Communications told 27 News a call about the crash came in at 2:15 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash is impacting the three right lanes of I-39/90/94 at County T. Two of the right lanes are closed.
The WisDOT 511 map shows traffic in that area is slowing down — with a backup past Lien Road at 2:35 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News as we learn more.