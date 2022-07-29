UPDATE: Dane Co. authorities investigating shooting on Highway 12 hit by vehicle

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two Dane County Sheriff's Office Supervisors investigating a road-rage shooting along Highway 12 Friday night are recovering after a vehicle hit them and their two squad cars.
According to a release from Dane County Sheriff's Office Lt. Donald Dudley, the vehicle hit the lieutenant and sergeant outside of their vehicles just after 7:45 p.m. Both are expected to survive.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Dudley says this person is not believed to have been connected to the road-rage shooting.
********
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office say one man was shot while driving along Highway 12.
They say after being shot, the man pulled off Highway 12 near the intersection with Highway 19 and called 911.
The victim was taken to UW Hospital. He is expected to survive.
Dudley says a suspect has been identified, the weapon used in the shooting has been found, and the public is not in danger.
Part of Highway 19 was closed during the investigation. It fully reopened around 11 p.m. Friday.
********
SPRINGFIELD (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic on eastbound Highway 19 are closed at Highway 12 due to a law enforcement incident.
The WisDOT Traffic Management Center sent an alert about the closure just before 8 p.m. Friday.
27 News has a crew headed to the scene. Stick with us for updates on this developing story.