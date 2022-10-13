UPDATE: Dane County deputy shoots, kills person at hotel in Windsor

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The state Department of Justice (DOJ) says a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff's Office shot someone at the Super 8 hotel in Windsor Thursday night and that person died at the hospital.
The DOJ says it all started when the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m. During that contact, authorities say the deputy fired their weapon.
One person, who investigators only refer to as a "subject," was hurt and was taken to the hospital, where they died.
No officers were hurt.
The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.
The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.
