UPDATE: Diver dies after being pulled from Lake Mendota

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a diver pulled from Lake Mendota has died.
Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer says rescue crews were called to a section of the lake near McKenna Park in Shorewood Hills around 9:20 a.m. Friday.
Schaffer says a fellow diver found the 63-year-old diver in about 24 feet of water.
Deputies got him out of the water and brought him to shore where they performed CPR.
Schaffer says the man was taken to UW Hospital, but he died a short time later.
The man's name has not been released.
