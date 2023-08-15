UPDATE: DNR, Sauk County authorities investigating death at Devil's Lake State Park

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and authorities from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man's death at Devil's Lake State Park.
DNR officials say initial reports indicate two hikers were separated while on the park's West Bluff Tuesday afternoon. One hiker filed a missing person report when they couldn't find the other hiker.
A second group of hikers found the missing hiker and reported a possible fall.
Authorities say the park remains open and there is no threat to park visitors or the public.
BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sauk County first responders are at Devil's Lake State Park after someone fell and was hurt Tuesday, according to a Sauk County Dispatch official.
The official said a warden reported the fall around 4:46 p.m., and fire and EMS crews responded to the park's north entrance.
The official said crews are still on scene and they will likely "be out there for a bit."
The Sauk County Coroner is also on scene.
This is a developing story. 27 News will update this story as we learn more.