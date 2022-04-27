UPDATE: Family displaced, cat & chicks killed by fire

MADISON (WKOW) — A family was displaced after a fire began in their basement Wednesday afternoon, according to a Madison Fire Department official.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Madison Fire Department (MFD) received a report of smoke coming from a home in the 300 block of E. Dean Avenue. Upon arriving, they confirmed this and entered the home, finding a fire in the basement.
A cat did die from the fire despite Madison Fire rescuing and attempting to resuscitate it.
Six baby chickens also died as a result of the fire.
MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster says the fire started in the same area where a heat lamp was being used to keep the chicks warm. The lamp was near combustible materials and it was plugged into a power strip that was also providing power to other items.
Schuster says the fire could have started as a result of one of these factors, but firefighters could not rule out a nearby water heater as another potential source. She says fire investigators are unable to determine the exact origin of the fire.
No one was at home during the time of the fire, but the family is displaced due to the extent of smoke and fire damage in the home.
The extent of the damage is not immediately available.