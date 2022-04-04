UPDATE: Family identifies man killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- The victim of last Wednesday's homicide outside of the Dane County jail has been identified as 32-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins.
A 27 News reporter spoke to Collins' mother over the phone and she confirmed that her son was the victim.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Collins as being the victim later on Monday. A press release from the organization states preliminary results from his autopsy confirm he died from "homicidal firearm related trauma."
Two suspects, identified as Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney, have been arrested in connection to the homicide. Neither have been charged as of Monday.
Collins' death was Madison's first homicide of the year.