UPDATE: Fans able to leave Kohl Center after "shelter in place"

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department gave the all-clear after a false sighting of a shooting suspect near the Kohl Center Tuesday night.
Police said at about 10 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of State Street for a possible sighting of a suspect from an earlier incident.
While they responded, the Kohl Center, and the fans who were attending a men's basketball game, were told to "Shelter in Place."
"There was never a threat to campus or to fans at the Kohl Center, which is why an emergency alert was not issued. The main concern was thousands of fans exiting the arena and possibly interfering with the police investigation," said UW Police officials.
By 10:40 p.m., fans were told they could exit the Kohl Center.
