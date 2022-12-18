UPDATE: Firefighters successfully extinguish house fire in Cross Plains

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Cross Plains Fire Department said crews were able to successfully extinguish Sunday's house fire.
According to the Cross Plains Fire Department, it was extinguished by 5:45 p.m.
The Cross Plains Fire Department said several neighboring agencies helped them extinguish the fire.
They added that snow and ice made for difficult firefighting conditions.
According to the Cross Plains Fire Department, no one was inside the house.
They said the cause of the fire is not yet known.
CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- The Cross Plains Fire Department has been battling a house fire for more than four hours.
Dane County Communications told 27 News the call for the fire came in just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
In pictures shared with 27 News by a viewer, you can see thick smoke and flames coming from the home as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
No word on whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started.
27 News has reached out to the Cross Plains Fire Department to gain more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.