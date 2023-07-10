UPDATE: Forest fire in Waushara Co. grows to roughly 400 acres, 99% contained

UPDATE (WKOW) – The wildfire in Waushara County that burned hundreds of acres is roughly 99% contained, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Officials say the Pallet Fire grew to roughly 400 acres near Coloma.
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials completed a few evacuations in the area and will continue as needed.
A few structures were reported lost.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- The fire burning near Coloma in Waushara County grew to roughly 500 acres by Monday evening.
DNR officials say the fire is traveling northeast and is now north of Highway 21.
DNR fire suppression resources are on scene, along with several local fire departments. Officials said it is still too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control.
COLOMA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Waushara County emergency crews are responding to a 70-acre forest fire near Coloma, according to the Waushara County Sheriff's Office.
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources official said the fire is active south of HWY 21, and it's still growing. He said the fire is currently moving north toward the highway.
Several spot fires occurred ahead of the fire, which are being suppressed and monitored.
The DNR states it's unclear when firefighters will have the fire under control.
"A few" structures have already been lost to the fire, and evacuations are underway, according to the official.
DNR fire crews along with several local fire departments are responding.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the dry and hot weather is a contributing factor.
This is a developing story. 27 News will update this story as more is learned.